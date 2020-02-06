Tech Hangover: Apple continues to be a horrible company

We get it, you have a life. There’s no way you can read all of the day’s news in one single shot, let alone visit every web page, which is why we’re here to help. Well, sort of.

So basically Apple’s contract states that independent repair shops must agree to audits and inspections. They can do this even after a repair shop leaves the program.

Well, well, well. After Apple—a company notoriously hostile to independent repair shops—appeared to cede part of its monopoly on Apple product repairs through its Independent Repair Provider (IRP) program, a new report has found that Apple is still very much on its bullshit. – Gizmodo

These Chinese companies are sick of Google’s shit. So instead, they’re starting their own app store to compete directly with Google. This is going to hurt Google.

China’s Xiaomi, Huawei Technologies, Oppo and Vivo are joining forces to create a platform for developers outside China to upload apps onto all of their app stores simultaneously, in a move analysts say is meant to challenge the dominance of Google’s Play store. –Reuters

Clearview is literally the worst company on this planet.

Google, YouTube and Venmo have sent cease-and-desist letters to Clearview AI, a facial recognition app that scrapes images from websites and social media platforms, CBS News has learned. The tech companies join Twitter, which sent a similar letter in January, in trying to block the app from taking pictures from their platforms. – CBS News

A district in New York has adopted the technology in the name of safety. Opponents cite privacy and bias concerns. –NYT

