Tech Hangover

Tech Hangover: Update your Philips Hue’s firmware right now

Seriously, do it right now. We’ll wait.

Image: KnowTechie

Your Philips Hue light bulbs can still be hacked — and until recently, compromise your network 

philips hue sync in action

Image: Philips

Today, we’re learning that vulnerability never got fully fixed — and now, researchers have figured out a way to exploit that very same issue to potentially infiltrate your home or corporate network, unless you install a patch. – The Verge

The FBI Downloaded CIA’s Hacking Tools Using Starbuck’s WiFi

starbucks wifi

Image: DigitalTrends (edits: KnowTechie)

One of the most interesting details from the yesterday’s Joshua Schulte trial involved how the FBI obtained the Vault 7 and Vault 8 materials they entered into evidence yesterday. Because the FBI did not want to download the files onto an existing FBI computer (in part, out of malware concerns) and because they didn’t want to use an FBI IP address, they got a new computer and downloaded all the files at Starbucks. – EmptyWheel

Chrome’s ad blocker will expand to video on August 5 

google chrome logo on purple background

Image: KnowTechie

Google today announced that Chrome’s ad blocker is expanding to video on August 5, 2020. As with previous ad blocker rollouts, the date is likely not tied to a specific Chrome version — Google will be expanding the scope of its browser’s ad blocker server-side. YouTube and other websites with video content will have to review their ads to make sure they are compliant. – VentureBeat

Microsoft’s Xbox boss says Amazon and Google are “the main competitors going forward”

e3 xbox vs playstation

Image: E3

Microsoft’s head of gaming and Xbox, Phil Spencer, has revealed that the company sees Amazon and Google as its main competition for the future. Speaking in an interview with newly launched technology publication Protocol, Spencer dismisses Sony and Nintendo’s ability to create a cloud infrastructure that will challenge Microsoft, Google, or Amazon. – The Verge

A verified Kendall Jenner TikTok account was deleted because it was an imposter — and TikTok won’t say why it gave a fake account a verified blue checkmark

tiktok on iphone 11

Image: KnowTechie

TikTok has confirmed it made a mistake by verifying an account appearing to belong to Kendall Jenner that wasn’t actually the 24-year-old model at all. – Business Insider

