Tech Hangover
Tech Hangover: Update your Philips Hue’s firmware right now
Seriously, do it right now. We’ll wait.
We get it, you have a life. There’s no way you can read all of the day’s news in one single shot, let alone visit every web page, which is why we’re here to help. Well, sort of.
There’s a ton of tech news we weren’t able to cover throughout the day (hey, give us a break, we’re a small independent outfit), so to help you stay up to speed with everything we didn’t get to, we rounded up some of the biggest stories, which should help you keep up to date. Hence the tech hangover.
Here’s some tech news you probably missed out on today (and when we say you, we mean us, but also…you).
Your Philips Hue light bulbs can still be hacked — and until recently, compromise your network
Today, we’re learning that vulnerability never got fully fixed — and now, researchers have figured out a way to exploit that very same issue to potentially infiltrate your home or corporate network, unless you install a patch. – The Verge
The FBI Downloaded CIA’s Hacking Tools Using Starbuck’s WiFi
One of the most interesting details from the yesterday’s Joshua Schulte trial involved how the FBI obtained the Vault 7 and Vault 8 materials they entered into evidence yesterday. Because the FBI did not want to download the files onto an existing FBI computer (in part, out of malware concerns) and because they didn’t want to use an FBI IP address, they got a new computer and downloaded all the files at Starbucks. – EmptyWheel
Chrome’s ad blocker will expand to video on August 5
Google today announced that Chrome’s ad blocker is expanding to video on August 5, 2020. As with previous ad blocker rollouts, the date is likely not tied to a specific Chrome version — Google will be expanding the scope of its browser’s ad blocker server-side. YouTube and other websites with video content will have to review their ads to make sure they are compliant. – VentureBeat
Microsoft’s Xbox boss says Amazon and Google are “the main competitors going forward”
Microsoft’s head of gaming and Xbox, Phil Spencer, has revealed that the company sees Amazon and Google as its main competition for the future. Speaking in an interview with newly launched technology publication Protocol, Spencer dismisses Sony and Nintendo’s ability to create a cloud infrastructure that will challenge Microsoft, Google, or Amazon. – The Verge
A verified Kendall Jenner TikTok account was deleted because it was an imposter — and TikTok won’t say why it gave a fake account a verified blue checkmark
TikTok has confirmed it made a mistake by verifying an account appearing to belong to Kendall Jenner that wasn’t actually the 24-year-old model at all. – Business Insider
And in just case you missed some of our stuff earlier, here’s what you may have missed:
- Someone on Reddit used neural networks to enhance an 1896 film to 4K 60 FPS and it’s insane
- RAVPower has a bunch of portable chargers up for grabs in a huge one-day sale
- Organize all your work files and projects with a $25 lifetime subscription to Pagico 9
- How to Gameshare on Xbox One
- Ring is pushing out an update that lets you opt-out of police video requests through its Neighbors app
- Whoa, Jabra Elite 65t wireless earbuds are just $50 right now in this eBay deal
- How much money does Instagram make in ad revenue? 20 billion in 2019 alone
- Yaheard is a new social app for arguing, as if Twitter doesn’t exist
- Is Bitcoin going to hit the million-dollar mark this year?
- GeForce Now, Nvidia’s game streaming service, is now out of beta
- For some reason, Dyson patented headphones that double as a personal air filter
- The best indie games to look out for in February 2020
- Uhhh, Google might have sent some of your private Google Photos videos to strangers
- YouTube made 15 billion in ad revenue in 2019 – Yep, that makes them bigger than Viacom
- Amazon is blowing out Apple Watch bands as low as $5 right now
- Anker’s excellent noise canceling headphones are down to just $40 right now
- How much you pay for your PS5 could be directly influenced by the price of the Xbox Series X
Notable Mentions
New Silicon Valley extreme: The 2:30 a.m. tech bus from Salida
He complained about Democrats’ tech ‘morass’ — then built the Iowa app
Why the N.Y.P.D. Dropped One of Its Oldest Crime-Fighting Tools
Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.