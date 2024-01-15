What to expect at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024: S24 and more

At the moment of writing this article, we don’t have any official confirmation regarding what Samsung has planned to unveil at its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event, set for January 17.

However, from numerous rumors, leaks, and teasers, we were able to make a few educated guesses. While we are certain about a few of these, like the Galaxy S24 series, we are not so certain about the rest.

However, this year, Samsung is flexing its big AI muscles. So, we expect the event to be AI-heavy, with Samsung showcasing how its generative AI works and how it works alongside the latest Galaxy devices with the most current hardware.

The Galaxy S24 series, duh!

If we are guessing what Samsung plans to showcase in the coming Galaxy Unpacked, the Galaxy S24 series should be the very first pick.

Even most of Samsung’s promotional materials highlight the Galaxy S24 series handset and the features they are bringing this year.

So, the Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra – all will be unveiled at the January 17 event.

Source: Sonny Dickson on X

From the rumors so far, we can expect a number of hardware upgrades on the Galaxy S24 handsets over their predecessors, the Galaxy S23 series.

The S24 Ultra is rumored to sport titanium-made sides like the iPhone 15 Pro, while the vanilla S24 and S24 Plus will get thinner bezels.

According to a recent leak, it also seems the S24 Ultra has ditched the curved display in favor of a flatter one. There are also a few more design tweaks.

Image: Arsène Lupin on X

In terms of the specs, the upcoming Galaxy S handsets are expected to be powered by Exynos 2400 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chips, depending on the model and region.

More specifically, the S24 Ultra is rumored to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy in every region, while the vanilla S24 and S24 Plus are expected to feature Samsung’s in-house Exynos 2400 chipset almost everywhere except for the US.

The cameras for the Galaxy S24 series are expected to be in line with what came before – the Galaxy S23 series.

Samsung is expected to tweak the software to improve the result. However, it’s the S24 Ultra’s cameras that are going to massive changes.

The company is rumored to ditch the 10MP shooter with 10x optical zoom and adopt a 50MP shooter with 5x optical zoom capability. A 10x digital crop is also on the plate.

If Samsung ends up going this route, the photo quality will improve, but the optical range will be half of what it used to be.

Galaxy AI

Image: Samsung

Apart from its flagship Galaxy handsets, the Galaxy AI should be the primary focus of the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event.

After the advent of AI, Samsung also wants a piece of it, and according to numerous leaks and rumors, the company is betting heavily on AI this year.

By the looks of it, Samsung immediately wants to outperform the Google Pixel 8 series with its AI-powered features. In addition, the Korean company is taking a cue from Google and offering a feature that is similar to the Magic Editor functionality offered by Google.

The function on the Galaxy S24 handsets works similarly. You can move subjects or erase unwanted objects with it. However, this is just the tip of the iceberg. Samsung will unveil more Galaxy AI-powered features at the Galaxy Unpacked.

Most of these features would require an internet connection and probably a Samsung account.

One UI 6.1

Image: Samsung/KnowTechie

Samsung is also set to launch the One UI 6.1 alongside the Galaxy S24 series. The company has already launched its One UI 6.0 build on its current flagship devices.

However, the upcoming flagships will inaugurate the One UI 6.1, which is to bring AI-powered features to the S24 devices with other additional improvements.

However, we are not sure if older Galaxy devices, like the Galaxy S23 series, will have access to these AI improvements.

Galaxy Fit 3

Source: 91Mobiles

Samsung is also actively working on bringing back its fitness tracker line after being absent for over three years.

There have been numerous rumors and leaks, providing a good deal of details and looking at the device’s official renders.

In terms of the design, the leaked renders have revealed the Galaxy Fit 3 remains the same as its predecessor, with a squarish dial, a physical button, and a mic on the right side.

The renders have also revealed the company’s next fitness tracker in three colorways – Black, Grey, and Pink/Rose Gold. However, we can’t say for sure if the device will be available in the mentioned colorways only.

Leaks have also revealed the device is expected to ship with replaceable silicone straps and a bigger 200mAh battery.

One of the leaks has revealed the possibility of the Galaxy Fit 3’s launch in early 2024. However, it didn’t explicitly say anything about the device’s presence at the coming Galaxy Unpacked event, but the chances are high.

Samsung Galaxy Book 4, Galaxy Buds 3 & Galaxy Ring

Source: Enews Today

The Samsung Galaxy Ring has been rumored for some time. It would be the company’s first smart ring, and like other smart rings, the Galaxy Ring is expected to come with several fitness and wellness tracking features.

These are likely to include keeping an eye on your step count, the distance you have covered, monitoring your heart rate and blood pressure, and more.

There’s a high chance Samsung may unveil the Galaxy Book 4, the next generation of its portable laptop series at the coming Galaxy Unpacked event.

The company has already launched these laptops in its home country Korea. This time, the Galaxy Book 4 series consists of 5 laptops: Galaxy Book 4, Galaxy Book 4 360, Galaxy Book 4 Pro, Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360, and Galaxy Book 4 Ultra.

While the design remains mostly the same, the company has made numerous hardware upgrades, including NVIDIA RTX 40 series graphics card and Intel Core 9 processors.

Lastly, Samsung was also rumored to be working on the Galaxy Buds 3. While a new Galaxy Buds would be an excellent addition to the Galaxy Unpacked event, we are pretty sure we will not see it on January 17.

How to Watch Galaxy Unpacked 2024?

The event is scheduled for January 17th, and the company is all set to unveil the next Galaxy S series phones in San Jose, California.

We have a guide on how to watch the 2024 Galaxy Unpacked event, but in short: the event will stream on Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom, and Samsung’s Official YouTube channel. You can watch it down below.

In addition, Samsung has opened up reservations for the Galaxy S24 series smartphones. Interested folks can save $50 when pre-orders begin.

Samsung has also kept the reservation process simple. You only need to provide your name and email address, with the option to provide your phone number. But the number is not necessary.

Email notifications will be sent when pre-orders open, and potential additional incentives remain undisclosed.

