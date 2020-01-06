CES 2020: Here’s everything happening at the world’s largest tech show

CES 2020 is upon us and with that comes a whole bunch of tech news. You don’t have time to find all of the news that is important to you, so we’re going to compile all the news that we are covering into one place. This will be updated throughout the week

Whether you are looking for tech news, gadgets, or just the randomness that comes with CES, there’s something for everyone here.

CES 2020 Recap

Amazon is adding new functionality to Echo Auto, giving users the ability to pay for gas through the assistant at over 11,000 ExxonMobil stations.

The new feature is compatible with Echo Auto, the Alexa-enabled device exclusively for cars, have an Alexa-enabled assistant in the car, or on your phone. With this new feature, you’ll just have to say, “Alexa, pay for gas” and just be on your way.

Samsung is working on yet another fancy TV that I can’t afford. So that’s cool, I guess.

These TVs are thin (obviously) but also all but remove any bezel around the edge. But that’s just the beginning. In addition to 8K, the TV will use AI to down-convert 8K before up-converting it again on the display.

Using a battery pack to charge your phone is so 2019. Mophie enters into 2020 with a battery pack that will also jumpstart your freaking car.

The official size of the battery pack is a whopping 44,400 mWh of power. This amount of power is nothing to shrug at and it even comes with mini spark-proof jumper cables for jumpstarting your car. It can jumpstart a full-sized car or SUV. It also has built-in safety checks to keep everything within safe ranges.

Looking for some new earbuds that aren’t Apple’s AirPods? These two options from JBL may be worth checking out.

One of the biggest complaints with Apple’s iconic earbuds is the lack of color options. People like to express themselves and JBL acknowledges that with the TUNE 220TWS buds.

Samsung didn’t hold back at CES 2020 and announced a new ultra-light, ultra-powerful Chromebook.

The aluminum-clad beauty is under 10mm thick, has a 4K UHD-resolution AMOLED screen, and was built in partnership with Intel with their Project Athena program, which sets a benchmark for the next generation of computers used for 5G, AI-based activities, and more responsive work.

CES is home to more things than just laptops and earbuds. There’s also… toothbrushes. Teethbrushes?

The Y-Brush has three vibration modes, a charging stand, and you’ll get about a month of brushes from a full charge. FasTeesH says you should change the brush every six months, and they’re $30 when you do.

If you hate typing on your phone or on a keyboard then… life must be really difficult, because I mean, like, those are basically the only two options? Until now.

Let’s face it, despite the advances in predictive text, typing on our mobile devices still sucks. Typing with two thumbs can be slow, carrying keyboards is bulky and heavy, and voice to text is still slightly inaccurate. Samsung’s skunkworks department, C-Lab, has an answer to this modern dilemma at CES 2020 – turn your selfie cam into a keyboard.

Are you ready to be hurt again? After Samsung’s folding phone fiasco, are we ready to try this again with a folding laptop from Lenovo?

Lenovo notes that the ThinkPad X1 Fold is a fully-functional Windows 10 PC. It is housed in lightweight alloys and carbon fiber and tips the scales at only 2.2lbs. Lenovo does note that an update for Windows 10X will likely be pushed, as it is built for dual-screens.

